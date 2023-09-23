In a new interview published by Game Watch in Japan, the head of Xbox, Phil Spencerhe came back to talk about again Japanese video games and their relationship with the Microsoft platform, also mentioning Square Enix, Hideo Kojima and any exclusives.

In general, Spencer reported that “Japanese developers are part of Xbox Game Studios”, and that in this regard “There are games that cannot be announced yet, but we are developing new titles in collaboration with Japanese teams”.

So apparently there are Japanese games in development on Xbox, perhaps even exclusively, through collaborations between Microsoft and some teams, but the head of the Xbox division was unable to delve into the matter with greater precision, beyond the already presented Hotel Barcelona.

For the rest, in the interview he also spoke about Square Enix, reporting here too that he could not say anything precise about Final Fantasy XVI or Final Fantasy 7 Remake, waiting for the publisher itself to talk about it, but rather focusing on the already announced arrival of Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox Series