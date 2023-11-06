Microsoft has announced a partnership with Inworld AI to create gods Xbox development tools that allow developers to create characters, stories and quests throughartificial intelligence.

For those who don’t know, Inword AI is a platform that allows you to create characters via AI capable of interacting in a credible and natural way with users, which can be used for various purposes, such as video games, but also for training and educational purposes.

This multi-year collaboration will include a number of AI-powered toolsets, including the “AI design copilot” that Xbox developers can use to create game scripts and multiple-choice dialogue, and the “AI character engine” that can be integrated into games and used for dynamic generation stories, missions and dialogues.

“Here at Xbox, we believe that with better tools, creators can make even more amazing games,” says Haiyan Zhang, general manager of AI Gaming at Xbox.

“This partnership will bring together: Inworld’s expertise in working with AI-generated models for character development, Microsoft’s cutting-edge cloud-based AI solutions, including Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft Research’s technical insights into the future of gaming and Team Xbox’s strengths in revolutionizing accessible and responsible creation tools for all developers.”