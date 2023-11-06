Microsoft has announced a partnership with Inworld AI to create gods Xbox development tools that allow developers to create characters, stories and quests throughartificial intelligence.
For those who don’t know, Inword AI is a platform that allows you to create characters via AI capable of interacting in a credible and natural way with users, which can be used for various purposes, such as video games, but also for training and educational purposes.
This multi-year collaboration will include a number of AI-powered toolsets, including the “AI design copilot” that Xbox developers can use to create game scripts and multiple-choice dialogue, and the “AI character engine” that can be integrated into games and used for dynamic generation stories, missions and dialogues.
“Here at Xbox, we believe that with better tools, creators can make even more amazing games,” says Haiyan Zhang, general manager of AI Gaming at Xbox.
“This partnership will bring together: Inworld’s expertise in working with AI-generated models for character development, Microsoft’s cutting-edge cloud-based AI solutions, including Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft Research’s technical insights into the future of gaming and Team Xbox’s strengths in revolutionizing accessible and responsible creation tools for all developers.”
Is AI the future of video games?
As you may know, the Redmond giant has been investing heavily in the artificial intelligence sector for years and on more than one occasion the boss of the gaming division, Phil Spencer, has expressed his desire to exploit this technology to enhance the video game industry.
The use of AI in creative fields is a somewhat controversial topic, as demonstrated for example by the strike of SAG-AFTRA (the union of actors and screenwriters in the USA) which goes against the use of these technologies which can eliminate jobs or become an excuse to keep wages low.
As for the Xbox teams, the use of these technologies will be optionalwith developers who will be free to decide whether to exploit them or not.
“We want to help make it easier for developers to realize their visions, try new things, push the boundaries of today’s gaming, and experiment to improve gameplay, connection with players, and more,” says Zhang. “We will collaborate and innovate with game creators within Xbox studios and with those of third parties, developing tools that meet their needs and inspire new possibilities for future games.”
