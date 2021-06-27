Rumors about the next title in development at Kojima Productions they only increase day by day and each of them paints a completely different situation.

For some, Kojima is the evil mastermind behind the case Abandoned is Blue Box Studios, despite the fact that the evidence against this thesis becomes weaker with the passage of time.

For others, the eclectic developer is working on remakes of Metal Gear Solid or silent Hill, courtesy of Konami.

Other voices, however, would see him at work on a new title developed exclusively for platforms Xbox. These rumors have been around for months already, ever since Microsoft fans had noticed the statuette of Ludens, studio mascot Kojima, in the room of Phil Spencer during one of his livestreams.

And it is precisely this rumor that is gaining more and more importance day by day, especially now that some well-known insiders have decided to say a few words about it.

As reported by SoulsHunt, a reputable French insider, it looks like Kojima’s next project will actually be an Xbox exclusive. It should be, according to him, the phantom episodic horror project that Kojima wanted to make with Google Stadia, which we had heard about earlier this year.

Of course, we all know how it turned out with Stadia and how all third-party projects and first-party studios have been canceled. As it turns out, Kojima simply found a new publisher.

Why was the project not accepted by Sony, given the past partnership for Death Stranding? In all likelihood, according to SoulsHunt, Sony didn’t appreciate the episodic nature of the title.

Finally, in case there was still some doubt, SoulsHunt stated that Hideo Kojima has absolutely nothing to do with Abandoned, precisely because he is busy with this other project.

As always, the words of an insider should not be equated with official news, so we invite you to see them as mere rumors.

When Kojima is involved, you never know how it will end, so for the moment we can not help but speculate on the situation and wait for the first reveal that, knowing the author, will be much more cryptic than any rumor.

