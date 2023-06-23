AND Phil Spencer to have the last word when it comes to Xbox exclusivesthat is when it is necessary to decide whether or not a game will be available exclusively on Microsoft platforms: Matt Booty explained it during his speech in the hearing that sees the Redmond house opposed to the FTC.

This is of course a very current topic, as evidenced by the Xbox exclusivity of Indiana Jones, which was originally cross-platform: the lawyer Jennifer Fleury asked Booty if these types of choices can be made even close to the release, but obviously not so: “It’s about decisions that need to be made well in advance: It’s difficult to make those kinds of changes late in production.”

The head of Xbox Game Studios explained that some games have proprietary engines that can be modified for make the most of certain hardware: Although PS5 and Xbox Series X|S have similar components, their architectural designs differ and the Microsoft console in particular has options that PlayStation 5 does not have, such as Quick Resume.

Possibly, decisions regarding the exclusivity of a game can be revisedbut always in precise terms: “There is a window of time within which something like this can be done, but beyond that limit the situation changes and becomes impossible,” said Booty.