The head of Xbox Phil Spencer did a series of interviews and his last interview was with the Same Brain YouTube channel, where he talked for about 40 minutes on a variety of topics.

One such topic was the “Future of Xbox”, during which Spencer admitted that the team has been listening to feedback on the lack of “big” first party games in 2022, and this is something he wants to remedy for 2023. .

“One thing we have certainly heard loud and clear is that it has been too long since we last launched what people would say is a great first party game. We may have our apologies about COVID and other things, but in the end, I know that people invest in our platform and want to have great games.“.

Xbox originally had multiple first party games scheduled for release in 2022, including Bethesda’s Redfall and Starfield. As a result, the 2023 list for Xbox looks much stronger right now, with games like Forza Motorsport and Minecraft Legends confirmed for early next year.

“We are excited about 2023, we talked about the upcoming games. Those games are growing, we’re a little off what COVID has done to the production schedule. I would say that in general we have been a little light on games, but I look forward to 2023 and there is a great lineup of games that I am excited about“.

Also during an interview, Phil Spencer talked about how Xbox Series X / S are selling at a loss of $ 100- $ 200.

Source: VGC