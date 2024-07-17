We have seen all kinds of Xbox controllers, with Microsoft which seems particularly intent on launching a lot of them on the market, but this Cheeky Controller theme Deadpool & Wolverine It really beats everything we’ve seen so far: it’s a real Xbox controller with butt of the Marvel anti-hero.

With the film hitting theaters on July 26, Microsoft Xbox has found a truly original way to promote the film through a new controller that clearly highlights Deadpool’s key features, particularly on the side B.

In addition to a front featuring a raised knurling perfectly in line with Deadpool’s costume and the typical colours of the super-anti-hero in question, the element that stands out most is clearly found on the back, which perfectly replicates the much talked about and perfectly shapely bottom of the character.