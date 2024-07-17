We have seen all kinds of Xbox controllers, with Microsoft which seems particularly intent on launching a lot of them on the market, but this Cheeky Controller theme Deadpool & Wolverine It really beats everything we’ve seen so far: it’s a real Xbox controller with butt of the Marvel anti-hero.
With the film hitting theaters on July 26, Microsoft Xbox has found a truly original way to promote the film through a new controller that clearly highlights Deadpool’s key features, particularly on the side B.
In addition to a front featuring a raised knurling perfectly in line with Deadpool’s costume and the typical colours of the super-anti-hero in question, the element that stands out most is clearly found on the back, which perfectly replicates the much talked about and perfectly shapely bottom of the character.
Even a themed Xbox Series X
The problem is that all this goodness won’t be easily obtainable: the Deadpool & Wolverine Cheeky Controller will not be purchasable through standard channels, but can only be won.
As reported in the contest rules visible at this addressthis is open to all residents of legal age in countries supported by Xbox, and will be valid from today until August 11, 2024.
To enter the sweepstakes, you must have an X account, follow the official Xbox account, and repost one of the designated messages for the sweepstakes, containing the hashtag “#xboxcheekycontrollersweepstakes” during the sweepstakes period.
These are the awards Deadpool-themed prizes offered by the contest, definitely interesting:
- A Deadpool & Wolverine themed Xbox Series
- Two Cheeky Controllers
- A Deadpool-style custom controller stand
The themed console is also really impressive, but obviously it is a very rare and difficult to obtain item.
