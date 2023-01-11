The Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct will be presented on January 25, 2023, thanks to this event we will know which games will be coming soon to Xbox, pc Y GamePass.

It will be streamed through the Xbox (Twitch and YouTube) and Bethesda (Twitch and YouTube) channels at 2:00 p.m. CST. — 12:00 PM PT.

The Developer_Direct will have the direct participation of studios that will reveal the biggest releases and the most pertinent details.

These are the studios that will be at the Xbox and Bethesda event

arkane austin

Mojang Studios

Turn 10 Studios

ZeniMax Online Studios

Although it is already known what type of information cannot be missing, and it is one of the games that has been all the rage for a long time: The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall.

The Elder Scrolls Online —Bethesda Softworks

The 2023 Chapter Update—which includes the Tamriel regions—will be revealed. However, after the announcement will take place a specific event only to present to the ESO special chapter.

Forza Motorsport —Xbox Game Studios

There is a lot of expectation regarding the return of the series force for Xbox Series X|S. Be supposed to This installment will bring out all the capabilities that the console has Xbox gem.

Minecraft Legends —Xbox Game Studios

The Developer_Direct will present the multiplayer strategy and action game of Minecraft. We know that it will arrive in the period of spring 2023.

redfall —Bethesda Softworks

The long-awaited FPS will reveal its two types of gameplays. We will have the vampires back who will show the new combat gameplays and issues of their open world.

About Starfield —Bethesda Game Studios

Starfield is one of the most anticipated releases for a long time, so it will have a completely independent block Let him get the attention he deserves.

