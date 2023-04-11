













Xbox and Bethesda summer showcase would last 2 hours and already has a date

This one comes from a tipster, @_h0x0d_, who claims that this one will start at 10:00 am and end at 12:00 pm PT. Based on that, it would last approximately two hours.

Only that it would start at 11:00 am and end at 1:00 pm This Xbox and Bethesda Softworks Showcase would not only show the games on the way for the Microsoft console but also have a section focused on Starfield.

Now, how accurate is this information? Well, it’s supported by Tom Warren, who quoted @_h0x0d_’s message. Warren is a senior editor at The Verge and covers PC, console and Microsoft news in particular.

Fountain: Bethesda Softworks.

Tom Warren also made some details and confirmed that the Xbox and Bethesda Softworks Showcase will last around two hours.

But he also pointed out that 90 minutes will be part of the main presentation, while 30 would be dedicated to Starfield.

What it does not say is that it would arrive first, but it is clear that the Bethesda game is one of the ones that has attracted the most attention in recent times. Starfield is a stellar title from this company.

so the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct is going to be around 2 hours total. Probably 90 mins for main show and 30 mins for Starfield https://t.co/AhDZBECNrW — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) April 10, 2023

Starfieldwhich designer and director Todd Howard describes as ‘Skyrim in space’ is an Action RPG with a massive amount of content and whose story takes place 20 years after the Colony War.

The player takes the role of a member of the Constellation, an organization of space explorers. There are several customization options and it is possible to play with first and third person perspective. His departure will be this year.

Fountain: Bethesda Softworks.

Specifically, on September 6, 2023. So the appearance of Starfield at the Xbox and Bethesda Softworks Showcase it is essential to reveal more details of this game, which is exclusive to Xbox Series X | S and PC.

Before finishing, we must point out that @_h0x0d_ had an error in his report, since it says from 10:00 am to 12:00 am, which would imply that the presentation would last 14 hours. But we made an adjustment to your message.

Before finishing, we must point out that @_h0x0d_ had an error in his report, since it says from 10:00 am to 12:00 am, which would imply that the presentation would last 14 hours. But we made an adjustment to your message.