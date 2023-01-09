Microsoft is set to broadcast an “intimate” Xbox showcase later this month, featuring appearances from the likes of Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Minecraft Legends.

That’s according to Windows Central’s Jez Cordenwho claims the showcase – reportedly titled Xbox Developer_Direct – will air on Wednesday, 25th January at 12pm PT/8pm in the UK.

Citing a “variety of sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans”, Corden says the showcase will focus on content from Xbox and Bethesda, offering an “intimate” look at “major” first-party titles for 2023. These will reportedly include Arkane’s delayed Redfall, Turn 10 Studios’ latest Forza Motorsport, Mojang’s action-strategy spin-off Minecraft Legends, and unspecified “content” from content from ZeniMax Online Studios.

Forza Motorsport – Official Trailer.

Corden claims Bethesda’s hugely anticipated space RPG Starfield may be skipping January’s showcase for a “bigger marketing beat later on”.

Microsoft came in for criticism following its overwhelming presence during December’s Game Awards, and Corden says January’s showcase is part of a “new initiative” from the company to increase transparency and offer information on upcoming games more frequently in 2023.