The conference E3 2021 of Microsoft was evaluated, unanimously by the public, one of the best of the whole event.

Announcements, reveal and repeating gameplay, with little chatter and zero downtime: everything a fan needs Xbox could wish.

Of course, although the event was very rich, not everything was shown on the virtual stage in Los Angeles: we have no news yet on Fable, up State of Decay 3 nor on Perfect Dark. On the other hand, we saw the first trailer for Starfield, the announcement of The Outer Worlds 2 and so on.

With all these new features, it is easy to forget how many and which titles are currently in the works at the studios Xbox Game Studios.

Fortunately, the boys of Windows Central they have provided us with a useful list highlighting projects from all Microsoft studios, present, upcoming and future.

Let’s see if you remembered them all:

343 Industries : Halo Infinite

: Halo Infinite C. ompulsion Games : title not yet announced

: title not yet announced Double Fine : RAD, Psychonauts 2

: RAD, Psychonauts 2 inXile : RPG game not yet announced, Wasteland 3 update

: RPG game not yet announced, Wasteland 3 update Mojang : Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons updates

: Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons updates Ninja Theory : Project Mara, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

: Project Mara, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II OR bsidian Entertainment : Grounded, Avowed, The Outer Worlds 2

: Grounded, Avowed, The Outer Worlds 2 Playground Games : Forza Horizon 5, Fable

: Forza Horizon 5, Fable The Coalition : Gears of War rumors about a new IP

: Gears of War rumors about a new IP Rare : Sea of ​​Thieves updates, Everwild

: Sea of ​​Thieves updates, Everwild The Initiative : Perfect Dark

: Perfect Dark Turn 10 : Forza Motorsport 8

: Forza Motorsport 8 Undead Labs : State of Decay 3

: State of Decay 3 World’s Edge : Age of Empires IV, support for other teams

: Age of Empires IV, support for other teams Bethesda Softworks : Starfield, The Elder Scrolls VI, Fallout 76 update

: Starfield, The Elder Scrolls VI, Fallout 76 update id Software : titles in development not yet announced

: titles in development not yet announced Arkane Studios : Deathloop, RedFall

: Deathloop, RedFall Tango Gameworks : Ghostwire Toyko

: Ghostwire Toyko Machine Games : Indiana Jones, Wolfenstein III

: Indiana Jones, Wolfenstein III Zenimax Online: The Elder Scrolls Online update and projects not yet announced

Of course, those games are also on the list, like Deathloop is Ghostwire Tokyo, currently available exclusively on PlayStation. However, we can assume that these are exclusive thunderstorms.

What do you think of this overview? Is there any title you are looking forward to?

Source: WindowsCentral