The head of Microsoft Gaming does not hide his enthusiasm for the event on 12 June, which already promises to be exciting. Time to time and you will see that too, but in the meantime Phil Spencer welcomes its location and what will be shown at the event.

“Preparing for events, spending time with development studios reviewing demos / announcements / scripts is one of the funniest parts of this job. I feel like a fan who has snuck behind the scenes and sees the show being created. I can’t wait for us to show the incredible work of so many talented teams on June 12th ”.

The amount of teams available, of course, is massive. The Xbox Game Studios in fact, they boast over thirty studies, including those of the group Activision-Blizzard-King, and the expectation is that several projects will be shown. You can take a look at the numbers in this infographic created for the occasion.

See Starfield now it is a certainty, and in all probability also Redfall it will find its place in the schedule, as it is still scheduled for 2022 without anything other than a presentation trailer, but what other titles would you bet on?