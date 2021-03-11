Much had been said about a Xbox and Bethesda event after officially closing the operation that has certificate that Bethesda and all of its studios become part of Xbox Game Studios. Now at last it has been confirmed that, surprisingly, it will be today when this meeting is held. We tell you where and when to see it, and also what this live broadcast will consist of that will try to put the cards on the table as to what Xbox users can expect from this fruitful agreement and that has tried to lower expectations.

As you can see in the previous tweet, published by Xbox Spain, the Xbox and Bethesda event will be held today at 19:00 hours (Spanish peninsular time) and can be followed through the direct enabled on YouTube and that you can find just behind these lines. Both Xbox itself and Aaron Greenberg have wanted to be honest with their audience and have warned that it will be a round table in which there will be both Xbox and Bethesda members. The objective of the talk is get to know the teams and people in depth that are part of the company recently acquired by Microsoft.

In this way, the event will not focus on video game announcements or news about other well-known projects, but will have a more informative character. Greenberg has made the right decision advising on what the function of this round table is, so that no fan can be disappointed with the content covered in it at its conclusion. Remember that it will be at 7:00 p.m. when this Xbox and Bethesda event begins, which is a welcome to those responsible for such important sagas as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, Doom or Dishonored.