Now we are only a month away from the return of E3 in June 2021, interesting theories arise according to the Xbox and Bethesda E3 Will Feel Like One Big Showcase. So at least Jeff Grubb of Venture Beat, who was talking about it on his Game Mess Show podcast, seems to believe it. The truth is that there is nothing that moves the industry more than E3 so we will be encountering a multitude of rumors, leaks and speculation in the coming weeks.

Grubb, which often offers Xbox insider, told fans of the green brand that he believes Xbox and Bethesda will essentially combine their shows at E3 this year, following Microsoft’s recent acquisition of the company. This of course makes sense, since both companies are one at the moment. Although that would also mean that your presentation will be really long and full of surprises.

Xbox and Bethesda E3 event

After we did not have an E3 in 2020, the big video game companies tried to create a model of small presentations throughout the year. While this worked to some degree, the return of E3 seems to have been welcomed by most companies. And among those Microsoft, that after the purchase of Bethesda has a big unknown behind. However, si grub is right About the Xbox E3 event and Bethesda are one, we could be facing one of the most impressive presentations.

“I think there will still be a lot of planning that happens a little bit separately, but when they present it to the public, I think it will feel more like: here is the Xbox segment, here is the Bethesda segment (…) everything will feel like a great thing «.

It’s not surprising to hear that Xbox and Bethesda E3 could be part of a single show, especially if Starfield is going to be a big part of the Xbox event this year, which seems quite likely at this point. Regardless, Microsoft will likely come out and highlight Xbox’s E3 plans for the next few weeks, so it shouldn’t be long until we get a full rundown of what to expect in terms of format.

