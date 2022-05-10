According to a new rumor, Xbox and Bethesda they should be working on “multiple” games based on Disney licenses. The information comes from Joey McDermott, esports commentator, who points to as his source “KourtsideKing” which in the past would have revealed the welcome event of Bethesda as part of Xbox Game Studios, but not publicly.

McDermott says he doesn’t know in what order they will be published, but they will be there multiple projects based on Disney licenses coming from Xbox-Bethesda. Unfortunately we have no other information on this.

As always, remember to take everything with a grain of salt. It is just a rumor and there are no official confirmations of any kind. We already know that MachineGames is working on a game dedicated to Indiana Jones. This is an original storyline game, created with the support of Lucasfilm Games.

According to the rumor, therefore, it would not be the only franchise that will become a video game at Xbox and Bethesda. Disney has such a large portfolio that it is impossible to predict what it is: even considering Marvel, there are so many superheroes that we could spend hours guessing. We also do not know if these projects are destined to be published in the short term or if it will take a long time.

In the meantime, we recall that Square Enix’s Marvel games have “moved” along with the teams sold to Embracer Group.