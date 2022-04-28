Xbox and Bethesda have just announced that there will be one showcase in just two months. The main themes will be games coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda and some third parties.

The showcase that will see Xbox and Bethesda as protagonists is scheduled for June 12 at 7pm Italian time, and it will be possible to follow it through the Xbox social networks: YouTube And Twitch. In case you have any difficulties with English, you have nothing to worry about, because the event will have subtitles in the major languages, therefore we can also hypothesize Italianas has already happened in the past.

It’s time. The Xbox & Bethesda Game Showcase will stream globally in 30 languages ​​on June 12th at 10am PT. Save the date & please join us for a showcase of games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world. 💚🙅🏼‍♂️ #XboxBethesda https://t.co/ourhJREpnN pic.twitter.com/LCh0kXglxZ – Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) April 28, 2022

As pointed out by the Xbox official site, very soon you will know more information on what will arrive in the coming months on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. Furthermore, this first showcase marks the beginning of the period of videogame themed events that will replace E3which now seems to be on the way to sunset.

In this new event we will surely hear about Starfield, the new role-playing game from Bethesda that will arrive on the Xbox and Xbox Game Pass consoles on Day One, in November. But it is also the right platform to show something about The Elder Scrolls VIof which we have not seen anything else after the presentation in computer graphics shown at E3 a few years ago.

So for now you can not help but speculate and count the days that separate you from knowing what awaits you in these years with regard to Bethesda and Xbox. Also, it will be curious to find out which ones third parties will intervene during the event, which could add value to the showcase, as it means having more games to enjoy together on the rival platforms of the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. And just today Xbox reacted to the PlayStation Plus, as it announced that FIFA 22 is available to anyone who subscribes to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service, as it includes EA Play.