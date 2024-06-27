Xbox And Amazon announce a new partnership to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming on some devices Amazon Fire TV selected. Starting from July all season ticket holders Xbox Game Pass Ultimate who own a device Fire TV 4K Max (2023) or Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) will be able to play using the company’s streaming service by simply pairing a compatible controller. Microsoft’s application will also arrive on other devices in the future.

Let’s find out further details together thanks to the press release released by the two companies.

Xbox announces collaboration with Amazon to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox announced today a partnership with Amazon to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) to select Amazon Fire TV devices. Starting in July, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in over 25 countries will be able to play games directly from the Xbox app on select Amazon Fire TV devices via cloud gaming, providing new ways to play your favorite Xbox games across multiple devices.

The Xbox app will initially be available on Fire TV 4K Max (2023) and Fire TV Stick 4K (2023), with prices starting at €69.99. By pairing a compatible Fire TV Stick, an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, and a compatible Bluetooth wireless controller, players can explore the vast library of games via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), including Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Starfield and Forza Horizon 5, as well as other titles available in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate catalog.

For more information on Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on Fire TV, you can visit Amazon’s blog here and Xbox Wire’s article here today.

Daniel Rausch, Vice President of Fire TV and Alexa:

“We’re committed to making it easy for people to access their favorite entertainment experiences with Fire TV. We’re thrilled to partner with Microsoft to bring the Xbox app to select Fire TV devices so everyone can enjoy a vast library of high-quality games, allowing them to play amazing games without needing a console,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Fire TV and Alexa. “Now, consumers have even more ways to play the games they love, wherever they are, with just a compatible Fire TV Stick, a Bluetooth controller, and a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.”

Ashley McKissick, Corporate Vice President, Xbox Experiences and Platforms Engineering

“Expanding Xbox gaming to Fire TV devices gives gamers another option to enjoy their favorite titles using devices they already own. For those who don’t have an Xbox console, this novelty becomes a convenient and accessible way to get started. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, there’s an option for every type of player. We can’t wait to welcome more people to the Xbox gaming community.”