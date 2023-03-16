Continue the cause of Federal Trade Commission (FTC) against Microsoft for the acquisition of Activision Blizzardwith the US antitrust body having requested other documents from the companywhich also includes plans on possible Bethesda exclusives and Zenimax following the acquisition.

As reported by Stephen Totilo “The FTC is not satisfied with the documents provided and not provided by Microsoft in the approach to the Activision Blizzard acquisition process”. In particular, among the information requested and not received in an exhaustive manner, there would be details on the plans regarding the exclusives of the Zenimax games and information on the so-called “next-gen gaming ecosystem”although it is not very clear what antitrust is referring to by this definition.

As for Zenimax, the FTC continues to report that Microsoft has reneged on promises made prior to the ZeniMax acquisition to not make certain games exclusive (although the issue itself remains somewhat dubious, as clarified previously also by the European Commission), and therefore the institution claims that the same thing could happen with Activision.

The FTC also wants more precise details on the ten-year agreement that Microsoft has entered into with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to the platforms of the Kyoto house, arguing that in the absence of these details it will not be able to use this argument as a defense against the blockade of the acquisition.

According to reports from the FTC, it seems that the documents sent so far by Microsoft have not adequately responded to 24 of the 32 total requests made by the institution as clarifications by the company in the last 5 weeks.