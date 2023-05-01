From the final document published by CM extension british onMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard an interesting detail emerges that had probably escaped a first viewing: the block imposed by the UK antitrust is valid for ten years, i.e. the operation would remain blocked for i next 10 years.

The usual Idas, a ResetEra user who has followed the evolution of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard from the beginning, has published an in-depth report on the final document published by the CMA, from which this significant detail also emerges: the block prohibits the acquisition and prevents the parties from attempting a similar transaction for a extended period.

“Our standard practice is to prevent future acquisitions between the parties involved for the next 10 years, in the absence of any changes in circumstances.” Obviously this still remains pending the possible course that the request for could follow appeal to the CAT already carried out by Microsoft and Activision Blizzard, but if this were not to have a positive outcome, the judgment of the CMA on the operation would remain unchanged for the next 10 years.

The analysis carried out by Idas then takes into consideration numerous other aspects of the document, from which it emerges how the CMA has concentrated above all on the presumed risks associated with the cloud gaming. However, it seems that the British antitrust is practically the most fervent advocate of a bright future for cloud gaming, given that both Microsoft and other parties questioned have not seemed so convinced of a major expansion in this sector.

The Redmond house has in fact reported that the cloud is mainly used for game tests, waiting to download the games and that in the future the greater computational power of mobile devices could still lead users to prefer the use of games locally rather than streaming, but the CMA remained solidly anchored in its belief that cloud gaming represents a rapidly growing market in the coming years, with Microsoft playing a major role within this. This motivation is essentially at the basis of the block imposed on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, as we have seen.