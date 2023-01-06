Microsoft decided to soften its position against the Federal Trade Commission (ftc extensionthe American antitrust) retracting the charge of unconstitutionality which it had previously brought against the entity in question, in the moments immediately following the commission’s decision to take the company to court to block theacquisition of Activision Blizzard.

In an official statement, Microsoft spokesman David Cuddy explained that the previous statement is wrong and admits that the accusation of unconstitutionality has no foundation, recognizing instead the importance of the FTC in protecting competition and consumers.

“The FTC has an important mission in the competition and consumer protection and we updated our response to omit some statements leading to allegations regarding its function under the Constitution. We initially evaluated all potential topics on the table internally and will have had to drop some positions before going to court. We appreciate the feedback received on our defenses and are communicating directly with those who are voicing concerns to make our position clear.”

It appears to be a major reduction in aggressiveness by Microsoft, clearly to create a more relaxing climate ahead of the legal battle that just kicked off with this week’s preliminary hearing.

Microsoft previously said, in response to the FTC’s charge, that “the Commission’s process violates Microsoft’s rights to pursue the Fifth Amendment deal,” going even further and defining “the very structure of these administrative procedures” a violation of this amendment and of the US Constitution. Apparently, these positions were judged a bit excessive by Microsoft itself in the following days, leading to a removal of the most extreme drifts.

Meanwhile, the British CMA has postponed its assessment of the Activision Blizzard acquisition, with a response that could arrive on April 26, 2023. According to several analysts, the acquisition should still go through, even if Microsoft is likely to have to comply to some further concessions.