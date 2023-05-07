It just seems like that Microsoft has no intention of giving up in front of the CM extension and took on a super lawyer expert on the matter to be able to overturn the decision of the British antitrust on appeal and continue with theacquisition of Activision Blizzard.

It turned out that Microsoft chose Daniel Beard to lead the legal team handling the CMA’s block appeal on the Activision Blizzard acquisition. He is one of the leading experts on the subject, belonging to the Monckton Chamber firm and practically specialized in this kind of case.

Beard became particularly famous for overturning the European Union’s decision to award a 1.1 billion euro fine to Intel for anti-competitive effects in the processor market. However, the case of Microsoft and Activision is quite different and particularly difficult because it would be a question of invalidating a decision regarding the blocking of an acquisition, but Beard is probably the leading expert in the field, in any case.

Beard, who has in any case already taken part in the final stages of discussions with the CMA by Microsoft, will be joined by Beth Wilkinson, another well-known lawyer in the USA, and other lawyers. The mission is extremely difficult, according to many experts, although not totally impossible.

After the block imposed on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard due to monopoly risks in the cloud gaming sector, Microsoft has decided to appeal to the CAT, but there are very rare instances where such decisions are retracted at this stage. It is true, however, that focusing the decision on the potential hypothetical developments of a market that currently seems rather irrelevant and hardly predictable could work in Microsoft’s favor.