A new update on the path of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has arrived from MLex, from which emerges a further step forward taken by the Redmond company to close the operation in Europe, given the positive response from developer associations to the new proposals made, however Sony and Google continue to be critical.

To find the favor of the European Commission, which has yet to deliberate on the acquisition having recently postponed the deadline for its response, Microsoft has sent some additional “concessions”, which should resolve the doubts raised about the possible reduction of competitiveness that could emerge from the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

We don’t yet know exactly what these new proposals are, but based on what was reported by MLex and reported by Idas on the ResetEra forum, it seems that the response from insiders has been positive, in general. In particular, there is talk of a “largely positive” response from the associations representing video game developers in Europe and in particular the European Games Developer Federation he appreciated the proposals, while recommending that the committee still investigate cross-platform distribution in the future.

In all this, Sony and Google remain critical of the operation and remain firm on one opposite position to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. We recall that the UK CMA recently assessed the acquisition as not threatening to competitiveness, having also obtained the green light in Japan.