The main motivation of Microsoft behind theacquisition of Activision Blizzard is to be able to play a leading role in the mobile gaming with Xbox and thus break the duopoly represented by Apple and Google, according to statements by Phil Spencer in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

The head of the Xbox division explained that he sees hardware products as consoles still critical to Microsoft’s goals, but that the company also wants to expand into the mobile market as well. In this sense, the possible entry of King (Candy Crush, Farm Heroes, etc.) and of the Activision Blizzard studios (Call of Duty Mobile, Warzone Mobile, Hearthstone, etc.) would allow us to pursue this goal.

“This deal for us is really about having a greater presence on mobile devices,” Spencer said. “It is true that today the largest gaming platform on the planet is a smartphone, and this market is controlled by two companies: Google and Apple.”

“We need to break this duopoly of just two stores available on the largest platforms. We need to find a way to create more engagement and monetization on mobile devices. It’s critical to our business.”

In the same interview, Spencer suggested the arrival of an increase in the prices of Xbox Series X | S, Game Pass and games, also revealing that the Game Pass is generating significant profits and revenues for the company. There was also talk of Microsoft’s willingness to treat Call of Duty like Minecraft, bringing the series to both PS5 and Switch.