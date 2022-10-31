The now famous CMA continues the famous investigation onMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard with the conclusion of the entry phase of opinions from the publiccontinuing at this point with the review of the case internally.

The phase that ended today is actually quite bizarre: the British antitrust has in fact allowed the public, for a certain period of time, to send emails to their address to receive users’ opinions on any problems or benefits arising from the acquisition. of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft. A procedure that seems unorthodox, but which in any case apparently falls within the investigation methods of the CMA.

Such an initiative may also have been undertaken to prove a certainty proximity to the publicconsidering that Microsoft itself had accused CMA of being a little too attentive to Sony’s requests more than consumers, considering that in the documents of the body this is mentioned 57 times and consumers only 10.

In any case, as reported by the official Twitter account of the British antitrust, at this point after 11 days the phase of receiving input from the public is over and the investigations continue. We don’t know how much user grievances will be taken into account, but they will still be part of the process in some way.

The deadline for the official communication on the CMA’s position on the acquisition, which could also lead to a block of the procedure for Microsoft, is March 2023a period in which the evaluations by the European Union and other regulatory bodies should also emerge, which are evaluating the maxi-acquisition of almost 70 billion dollars, investigations that Phil Spencer has recently judged “right and necessary”.