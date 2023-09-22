













Of course, this raises several questions for the coming months and even years. Here we take on the task of answering some of the most popular questions in the media. So you know the whys, whens and hows of this great union in video games.

What you should know about Xbox and Activision-Blizzard

Why did Xbox buy Activision-Blizzard?

Xbox’s purchase of Activision-Blizzard is a move to strengthen the Microsoft brand. Since this developer has many recognized IPs whose games could be added to Xbox Game Pass services. Not to mention that they could take advantage of them to release more new titles that generate profits.

In addition to this, Microsoft has a lot of interest in the King company that is also part of this agreement. This is because they want to take advantage of their knowledge of the mobile market to have strong expansion within that area. Let’s remember that King are the creators of the very successful Candy Crush.

So the benefits of this union between Activision-Blizzard and Xbox will not be seen exclusively on consoles and PC. Over time we will surely see more cooperation from both companies but in the form of various engaging games for mobile phones.

In addition to this, in the past Phil Spencer spoke about his desire to be more competitive in this market and they even plan to open their own store. So in a way it would be more of a move to compete against Google and Apple, who rule the mobile app sector.

What games or IPs will become part of Microsoft?

Of course one of Activision-Blizzard’s best-known IPs is Call of Dutybut it’s not the only one they have. Within their repertoire of intellectual properties they have a wide variety of titles that are also quite popular with people. Here we leave you a list.

candy crush

Crash Bandicoot

Devil

Guitar Hero

hearthstone

Heroes of the Storm

Overwatch

Pitfall

Prototype

Skylanders

Spyro the Dragon

Starcraft

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

world of warcraft

All of these will become part of Microsoft’s already quite large catalog. We know that some of them are a little missing, but Xbox may see potential in them and revive them. Especially if they see that audiences are interested in some kind of comeback.

When will Activision-Blizzard games arrive on Xbox Game Pass?

What many expect after the purchase is finalized is that many of these games will reach Xbox Game Pass. Although there is still no exact date for when Activision-Blizzard titles will arrive in the service’s catalog, we can make an estimate.

To begin with, the purchase is expected to be completed by mid-October. Once that’s done, they’ll surely get to work adding games as soon as possible. That is to say, before the end of the year we could be receiving different additions. It could even serve as a strategy to boost console and subscription sales at Christmas time.

Of course there is a small but as far as Call of Duty it means. Since this Activision-Blizzard franchise cannot be added to Xbox Game Pass for two years. This is due to some previous agreements. So don’t expect to see it very soon.

If you are more fans of this company’s other franchises, you will surely be able to enjoy them soon on Game Pass. Let’s remember that most of the study titles belonging to Microsoft are already here. It would be a missed opportunity not to add them as soon as they can.

Will Activision-Blizzard games be exclusive to Xbox?

This answer has several aspects. For example, in the case of Call of Duty It has been said that this will remain multi-platform. At least within the next 10 years. Your profits will simply become part of Microsoft’s income stream.

As for other Activision-Blizzard IPs, it will depend entirely on what the higher-ups want. In the past Phil Spencer said that they would evaluate exclusivity on a case-by-case basis, so we cannot guarantee which ones will remain on other consoles and which ones will not.

Of course, it would make all the sense in the world for some of these franchises to become exclusive. Especially if the objective is to strengthen the brand. Still, perhaps for Xbox it is more attractive to continue generating money from various parts of the market. We’ll have to wait to find out what they decide.

Still, don’t worry, it won’t be the end of the world when Xbox and Activision-Blizzard finally come together. It won’t be like your favorite console will disappear or that it will no longer have quality games. This is just a business move that will surely increase and improve competition.

