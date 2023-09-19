













Xbox already has the launch window for its next console | TierraGamer









This came to light in a closed-door meeting between Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, CFO Amy Hood, and the head of the company’s Xbox division, Phil Spencer.

Information about this meeting appears in documents shared by Microsoft, which remains involved in a legal battle with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of the United States over the purchase of Activision Blizzard.

We recommend: Xbox Game Pass Core: 5 games you shouldn’t miss.

In one of the questions posed there is a mention about the 2028 plan, whether the idea is to maintain a model similar to the current one or ‘force’ another in the style or with capabilities like MS Windows, which sounds interesting.

Fountain: Xbox.

Kevin Gammill, corporate vice president of video game ecosystems, responded that they were already looking beyond the Xbox Series X|S.

Then he said ‘we need to be even more flexible in the future with Generation 10, but also give creators the ability to take advantage of unique hardware capabilities’.

It is necessary to note that the mention of 2028 for the next console is not the first time that it has been handled by Microsoft and its team.

The company’s lawyers, before the UK Competition and Markets Authority, revealed that they do not expect the next generation of consoles to come out before autumn 2028.

Fountain: Xbox.

So that year is key for the launch of the successor to Xbox Series X|S. Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard and the FTC’s refusal to authorize it is causing information to appear ahead of time, as in this case.

Apart from Microsoft and its consoles we have more information about video games in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)