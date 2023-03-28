It just seems like the battle between Xboxes and PlayStations is taking on more and more political characteristics too, with ben 11 members of the US Congressbelonging to both sides, who have signed a letter asking to to investigate on possible unfair practices of Sony in Japaneven contrary to antitrust laws.

The accusation had started from Senator Maria Cantwell, who in recent days had pointed out to the US trade representative, Katerine Tai, the possibility that Sony was implementing unfair practices leading to a real monopoly by PlayStation, which would have even 98% of the “high end” console market in its hands.

This first request was followed by letters from as many as 11 members of Congress, belonging to both the Republican and Democrat camps, asking for an in-depth investigation into Sony’s commercial practices in Japan, which could violate antitrust laws laws in that country resulting in harm to Microsoft and Xbox.

“The Japanese government’s effective no-proceeding policy into Sony’s practices is a real barrier to US exports, with real impacts on Microsoft and many US developers and publishers who sell globally but see their revenues depressed in Japan.” from these practices”, reads a letter sent by the Republican side.

Although it is unclear how all this can have effective repercussions on a foreign market, which has so far simply followed the same trend that has prevailed in this geographical area for decades, the situation is very particular for several reasons. Meanwhile, it seems that US politics is now discovering the weight and value of the gaming market also in terms of resource for the domestic economy.

It must also be said that everything is clearly a sort of offshoot of the battle between Sony and Microsoft over the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which started with the requests for “fair competition” advanced by Sony to the FTC and CMA and has now reached the answer for via politics on the part of Microsoft, also seen how we continue to rely on the strange cataloging of the console market carried out by these antitrust bodies, which in fact excludes Nintendo and PC, bringing everything back to Xbox and PlayStation only. Meanwhile, the acquisition recently earned a good point from the UK CMA itself, according to which it does not reduce competitiveness.