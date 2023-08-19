According to reports from Jeff Grubb, it seems that Microsoft was particularly satisfied with Hi-Fi Rushso as to decide to invest importantly on the team Tango GameWorksresponsible for the game in question.
The rumor comes from the VentureBeat journalist, reported during an episode of the GameMess podcast: “Microsoft is really very very very happy with the studio, the company really likes that team and they’re reinvesting on that, making sure he has a bright future ahead of him.”
The main reason seems to have been Hi-Fi Rush, the rhythm-based action game that really convinced everyone between critics and the public, surprisingly launched in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.
A strategically important team
Recently, the team suffered the departure of its founder, the legendary Shinji Mikami, which certainly had an impact on Tango GameWorks. However, Microsoft seems intent on filling the gap with big support for the studio in question.
Indeed, it is also theonly Japanese development team within the large family of Xbox Game Studios, therefore it also plays a role of particular importance for Microsoft, given the constant desire to get closer to this market by the Redmond house.
We recently learned that Hi-Fi Rush surpassed the 3 million player mark across PC, Xbox, and Game Pass.
