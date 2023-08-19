According to reports from Jeff Grubb, it seems that Microsoft was particularly satisfied with Hi-Fi Rushso as to decide to invest importantly on the team Tango GameWorksresponsible for the game in question.

The rumor comes from the VentureBeat journalist, reported during an episode of the GameMess podcast: “Microsoft is really very very very happy with the studio, the company really likes that team and they’re reinvesting on that, making sure he has a bright future ahead of him.”

The main reason seems to have been Hi-Fi Rush, the rhythm-based action game that really convinced everyone between critics and the public, surprisingly launched in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.