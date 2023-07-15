Larry Hryb, an Xbox employee known primarily by the pseudonym “Major Nelson,” announced Friday his separation from Microsoft. Hryb has long been an iconic face for many of Xbox’s marketing efforts, from the days of the first Xbox and the Xbox Live online service to the launch of Xbox 360 and beyond. “After 20 incredible years, I’ve decided to step back and focus on the next chapter of my career,” he tweeted. “As I pause for a moment and reflect on everything we’ve accomplished together, I want to thank the millions of gamers around the world who have involved me in their lives.”

Earlier this year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that some future changes would result in a reduction in the company’s workforce by 10,000 employees, or about 5% of its 220,000 workers, by the third quarter. of the current year. Hryb’s departure follows a GeekWire report on Monday that highlighted a layoff notice (WARN) issued by Microsoft in Washington state, indicating 276 employees, mostly in customer service, support and sales, would be impacted .

Hryb’s duties included hosting Microsoft’s Official Xbox Podcast and sharing team Xbox news with over 1 million Twitter followers. Despite his departure, Hryb announced that the podcast will “take a break” over the summer and return “with a new format.” Many are appreciating Hryb on Twitter, including Xbox head Phil Spencer, and even the official PlayStation account. Hryb hasn’t yet revealed his next steps, but did announce that he will be taking time off with his family to enjoy the summer in Seattle.