‘Xbox has already lost the console war and its rivals are positioned to continue their dominance‘, the company assured. They also added that their consoles had only 16% of sales in terms of the global console market in 2021. They also mentioned that they have an install base of only 21%.

The company indicated that even since the launch of its first console in 2001, it has remained far behind the competition. According to them, the strongest player in the industry is Sony. Curiously, this last company has been one of the most vocal in opposing the acquisition.

Despite the fact that several countries have already approved the purchase of Activision-Blizzard by Xbox, there are still battles to fight. Since they are currently in this lawsuit with the FTC in the United States and are appealing the decision of the United Kingdom to stop the purchase. So it looks like we’re at a critical point of it.

Why is there so much concern about Xbox buying Activision-Blizzard?

The main cause of contention in the planned acquisition of Activision by Xbox is Call of Duty. After all, this franchise is perhaps the most successful in the world of video games.. With millions of players enjoying it and buying its titles year after year.

Source: Activison

This caused many to view the purchase as a competitive risk. Because if Microsoft decided to make this saga exclusive to its consoles, it would increase its appeal considerably. However, the company has already repeatedly said that this is not their intention, not to mention that it doesn’t make sense for them financially. Do you think the purchase will be completed?

