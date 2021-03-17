Microsoft has added a new “suspend my game” feature to the Xbox download queue screen. Selecting it will “help improve download speeds”.

The option is appearing now on Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles for those signed up to Xbox’s Insider program, which unlocks new dashboard features early.

“Suspend in the queue will let you download at full speed while making sure your game remains resumable (or quick resume-able on Series X | S),” Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie wrote on Twitter.

Why might you not get a full download speed with a game running? Xbox keeps a portion of your connection reserved for any potential online connectivity, which quitting or suspending games will then unlock.

Another recent change: you can now see banners highlighting new games for Xbox Game Pass and those leaving the subscription soon when browsing your library. Handy!