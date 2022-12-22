As we have already reported, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) English recently called for consumers to have their say regarding Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. On average, player opinions were in favour, but in the middle of answers there have been many offensive and useless.

Precisely, of the 2,600 responses obtained only 2,100 were actually used to define the average opinion of the public. About five hundred, it seems, contained messages that either had nothing to do with the subject or were simply not understandable.

The UK body said: “The CMA has received around 2,600 emails, but some of these have been excluded from our examination because they contained offensive content (with no other substantial content), or were empty, unintelligible, stated by non-UK consumers or not in English.”

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox

The CMA has also released a comprehensive list of arguments presented by both sides. According to the CMA, i in favor of the agreement they pointed to the relative strength of Sony and Nintendo in the console segment, as well as Microsoft’s repeated commitments to keep Activision’s games like Call of Duty cross-platform. They further argued that the acquisition could push PlayStation to get smarter, either improving its subscription service or producing more games to compete with Call of Duty.

THE against the agreement they cited Microsoft’s dominance of the PC industry and expressed concerns that the acquisition is “an attempt to capture a similar position in the gaming industry.” They also fear that such a massive acquisition will set a negative precedent that could discourage “organic growth” and could “pave the way for a potential series of future acquisitions of publishers such as Take Two, EA, Ubisoft, thus increasing market concentration “.

With regard to Xbox’s commitment to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation, the CMA says many are not buying it. “Microsoft will make Call of Duty an Xbox exclusive, just like it did with Bethesda after its acquisition of ZeniMax Media,” reads a point in the regulatory authority’s summary of views.