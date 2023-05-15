Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision-Blizzard has been at the center of controversy around the world for months, but Now the deal is officialit is a historic union in the world of video games.

As confirmed by The Vergethe acquisition has received all the necessary authorizations to be completed e the total figure is mind-boggling: 68.7 billion euros from the coffers of Microsoft.

The EU has confirmed that this acquisitioneven if it leads to the withdrawal of Activision-Blizzard titles (such as Spyro, Overwatch or Call of Duty) from competing consoles, it would not represent an abuse or an attempt to monopolize the market.

That decision was facilitated by the intervention of Microsoft itselfwhich has made ten-year agreements with direct competitors (Nintendo, but also Cloud platforms).

An agreement of mammoth dimensions both as regards the figures brought into play, both for what the future video game market will be: a really important piece is now in the hands of the Xbox hardware house.

Given the importance of this agreement and its potential impact on the market it is fair to mention that numerous companiesabove all Sony, and even European government agencies are against the takeover.

What will be the future of Activision-Blizzard titles? We will find out very soon.