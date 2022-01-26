The latest Microsoft report confirms the best annual results in the history of the video game division.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated January 26, 2022, 10:04 4 comments

Xbox is sweet. The video game division microsoft is emerging as the absolute protagonist of the news in recent weeks, with the purchase of Activision Blizzard as one of the movements of the year (and the largest operation in video games) and the constant support for the already extensive catalog of its subscription service, Xbox GamePass.

They are his best annual resultsThe company has recently shared its latest report of financial results corresponding to the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, that is, the one that ended on December 31, 2021. Therefore, in this specific case the effects of the purchase are not reflected from Activision, something that will surely affect the data they accumulate in the coming months.

The report details one thing clearly: the video game division continues to rise, with some revenue of $16.28 billion in the year 2021. This is a figure that represents its best annual results, surpassing the mark achieved just a year ago, in 2020, and confirming the good form of Xbox and everything it encompasses in the sector.

As the analyst comments Daniel Ahmadtotal revenue from video games grew by 17.7% year-on-year, with an increase in content and services of 8.8% and a jump in revenue received from hardware of 63.3%. Game Pass is still key in the strategy of the Redmond company together with the first-party releases of Xbox. Both have increased during this period, also observing a decrease in sales in titles published by third parties.

Sales of own games grow and those of third parties fallGames and services account for 77% of Microsoft Gaming revenue, while only 23% correspond to the sale of hardware. This has provided 3.7 billion dollars thanks to the continuing demand for Xbox Series X and Series S, also taking into account that 2021 has been a full year with new generation consoles on sale; 2020 only enjoyed a quarter in that situation.

As a detail, to say that the production of Series S has helped combat the console shortage which has affected world production. This issue is expected to persist throughout 2022, though it should gradually be mitigated allowing players to enter the new generation normally.

The estimates of Series X and S point towards the 12 millions of consoles sold, which would almost double the performance of Xbox One in the same time frame and would be the fastest-selling generation in Microsoft history, if we listen to the statements of Phil Spencer, head of Xbox. As for Xbox Game Pass, we do know officially that there are around 25 million subscriptions.

As we have said, all this will be affected in the next financial results report due to the effects of the Activision Blizzard purchase operation, although still needs to be completed. With it, Xbox acquires a multitude of internationally renowned sagas, the most valuable being the Call of Duty series, which for the moment will remain on PlayStation consoles as before.

More about: Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Sales and Fiscal results.