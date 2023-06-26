Now that it is easier to access via the Internet, the controversies of the world of video games are close at hand, which is why we have known cases of temporary exclusives, with companies paying so that important games do not appear on the rival platform. And now, Xbox re-emphasizes the idea that sony he does that frequently.

In recent interviews regarding the possible purchase of Activision Blizzard, Phil Spencer has made some interesting statements regarding the practices of paying companies to block. Mentioning that the survival of Xbox is being threatened by this, ensuring that they want to exclude them from the equation.

Here is what is mentioned:

I think right now one of the biggest risks to the survival of Xbox is Sony paying teams to keep content off of Xbox. Game submission on PlayStation allows them to use the revenue they earn from our content to sign exclusive third-party games to lock on our platform. They can use the revenue from the games we ship on their platform to crash Xbox survival. I feel like I’m allowing an aggressive competitor to further our aspirations.

For now, the FTC has not reached a verdict regarding the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoftso we will have to wait a little longer to see if in the end Xbox stay with that company. Or else, if it is declined and as a result, there will be fines to pay and money wasted on lawyers.

Via: tweaktown

Editor’s note: In the end, it is sad to say that the companies are not going to say no to those who offer them a lot of money for exclusivity. But the fact is that PlayStation has done it continuously, they have almost no longer released games from their own studios, at most we have Spider-Man 2 this year.