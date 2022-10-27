A video posted by Tom Warren, senior editor of The Verge, shows the dashboard for console Xbox arriving in 2023 and changes made by Microsoft for this new version of the user interface.

As we can see, the new home at first glance does not seem so far from the one already available, but it has some new features. We find a new version of the front row with games and apps launched recently, now represented in boxes all of the same size. The row immediately below instead signals the new additions of Xbox Game Pass. The third instead presents the apps highlighted by the user.

Further files follow that report the games of the moment, such as the free ones or those available in the Game Pass, an entire section dedicated to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, categories and suggestions made according to our preferences and so on. According to Tom Warren it is apparently not possible at the moment change the order of the rows or remove the ones mentioned above. That said, the UI shown is still under development so things could change between now and launch, which is expected as previously mentioned for 2023.

Staying at Xbox, according to the latest statements by Phil Spencer, the prices of Xbox Series X | S, games and / or Game Pass could increase in the future.