The rumor about a possible new controller in development by Microsoft re-emerges, therefore a Xbox controllers with new features as a possible touch screen and haptic feedbackas reported by well-known insider Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker.

It is not the first time that it has been talked about: a document had already emerged in recent days, registered at thepatent office American, which showed a possible alternative controller design for the Xbox with these characteristics.

In fact, it’s possibly the same information being exhumed, or Nick has received further confirmation about it.

The fact is that, around 1:30 of the podcast The Xbox Era visible above, Nick discusses with Jeff Grubb, another well-known character in terms of rumors and insider information, about the alleged new controller from Microsoft. Basically, he would correspond to what was seen in the documents previously emerged from the patent office, with the diagrams also visible in the tweet shown below.

Obviously in these cases the illustrations should never be taken as a precise representation of the product, but the concept would be an Xbox Controller with a standard shape with some additions such as a sort of touch pad or touch screen and a more advanced HD Rumble-style vibration or haptic feedback .

Despite the presence of the patent, it must however be considered that this does not necessarily indicate that the object in question will actually be launched on the market, therefore we look forward to any developments.