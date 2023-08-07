According to the known leaker Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Bakerfrom the Xbox Era Podcast, Microsoft would be developing one new console expected to arrive soon, as well as unidentified “new hardware” for 2025.
Obviously everything must be taken as absolutely uncontrolled corridor rumors, also because the source in question does not exactly represent the maximum reliability looking at the previous ones, but it is not excluded that the company is actually working on some sort of mid-gen platforms, which makes one look at these items with some interest.
On the other hand, rumors about PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim have been happening for some time, which would suggest a legitimate response from Microsoft with some revision of its Xbox Series X | S consoles. Indeed, looking also at the last generation, one would now be in ripe time to know something about any “mid-generation” relaunch for current consoles.
Xbox Series X Digital and new model?
According to Baker, even Microsoft would therefore be working on some new hardware solution arriving in the next period. “So, here’s what I heard… I heard it from two different sources, surprisingly. At first I heard it from one, but then another one reached me, completely separate from the first one.”
According to Baker, Microsoft plans to launch an Xbox Series X only digitalwhich presumably should combine the benefits of the larger console’s superior hardware at a likely lower cost, similar to what Sony has done with the PS5 Standard and PS5 Digital.
Not only that: there would also be plans for “un other hardware” in 2025, which would suggest a new console, perhaps more powerful, arriving in that year. Obviously we take everything as mere rumors, waiting for any confirmations or denials. Meanwhile, a black Xbox Series S with a larger SSD has been announced.
