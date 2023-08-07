According to the known leaker Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Bakerfrom the Xbox Era Podcast, Microsoft would be developing one new console expected to arrive soon, as well as unidentified “new hardware” for 2025.

Obviously everything must be taken as absolutely uncontrolled corridor rumors, also because the source in question does not exactly represent the maximum reliability looking at the previous ones, but it is not excluded that the company is actually working on some sort of mid-gen platforms, which makes one look at these items with some interest.

On the other hand, rumors about PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim have been happening for some time, which would suggest a legitimate response from Microsoft with some revision of its Xbox Series X | S consoles. Indeed, looking also at the last generation, one would now be in ripe time to know something about any “mid-generation” relaunch for current consoles.