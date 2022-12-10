Microsoft may be planning one Xbox showcases for the first months of 2023according to some rumors reached the ears of Jez Corden, well-known journalist of Windows Central.

As you may know, Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg recently took to Twitter to promise fans that they won’t have to wait long to find out what Xbox has in store for them in 2023, which in his opinion will be an “incredibly exciting” year, which in itself suggests the arrival of some ad hoc event to present the line-up with great fanfare green crusade next year.

Corden claims to have heard some rumors, which however he cannot corroborate, according to which the Redmond giant is planning a showcase in the first quarter of 2023. The event could be structured in a similar way to the “X0”, so we are talking about a rather important and full-bodied appointment, as it contains numerous announcements and trailers.

Also according to Corden’s sources Microsoft and Sony have preferred postpone Xbox and PlayStation showcases pending the US, UK and European antitrust verdicts on the Activision Blizzard acquisition. As we know Xbox was practically absent from The Game Awards 2022 while in the past there have been numerous rumors about a completely canceled Sony State of Play scheduled for October, which would seem to strengthen the credibility of the information shared by the Windows Central journalist.

In any case we look forward to official communications from Microsoft in the coming weeks or months. In the meantime, we know for sure that the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog will be full of games also in 2023, as confirmed by a trailer released by Microsoft.