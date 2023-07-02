How would the original be Xboxes with one transparent chassis? The managers of the BitHead1000 YouTube channel asked themselves this, and they immediately set in motion to answer this question by creating a custom model of the first Microsoft console.

The platform of the Redmond house currently boasts 120 million monthly active users, but the first steps in the gaming industry were not easy and in fact at the end of its life cycle the first Xbox failed to go beyond the 24 million units sold.

However, the console remains a nice collector’s item and opening it reveals how substantially it was similar to a PC: once the upper body has been disassembled, we note the presence of a normal desktop DVD-ROM reader, a 3.5-inch hard disk and, underneath, a motherboard with a Pentium III processor, albeit in a modified version.