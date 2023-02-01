Microsoft has announced “changes” to the Xbox 360 storewhich determine the 46 games removed from the catalog on February 7, with some of which, after this manoeuvre, they will no longer be available for purchase not even from later consoles like Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
It should be noted that this is a removal concerning the Xbox 360 store, which is the specific one of the console in question and separate from the modern one concerning Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. In some cases, the games that will be removed will still be accessible from the online stores of later consoles, i.e. you will be able to buy again from Xbox One and Xbox Series X|Sas well as from the online store via browser, however there are some that will no longer be accessible because they are absent in subsequent stores.
This is the complete list of games that will be removed from the Xbox 360 store February 7, 2023remembering that in any case, if they have already been purchased previously, they can still be re-downloaded even after their removal:
- Aegis Wing
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
- Assassin’s Creed III
- Assassin’s Creed IV
- Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD
- Blood of the Werewolf
- Blue Dragon
- Breakdowns
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- Call of Duty: Ghosts
- Castle Crashers
- Cloning Clyde
- Counter Strike: GO
- dark souls
- Darksiders II
- DAYTONA USA
- Defense Grid
- Eets: Chowdown
- Far Cry 2
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Iron Brigade
- Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad
- Jet Set Radio
- Left 4 Dead
- Left 4 Dead 2
- LIMBO
- Lost Odyssey
- Mass Effect 2
- MONOPOLY DEALS
- Mutant Blobs Attack
- N+
- Outpost Kaloki X
- Peggle 2
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
- Prince of Persia
- RUSE
- Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
- Skates 2
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Spelunky
- SplinterCellConviction
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars KOTOR 2
- The Orange Box
- The Raven Episode 1
- The Witcher 2
Those who have already purchased the games in question you will still be able to download even later. In addition, some of these will still be available through the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S stores. What is then more important is the list of games that will no longer be accessible even from the stores of subsequent consoles, or the following, based on what was compiled on the ResetEra forum, precisely checking their presence or not on the modern store:
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
- Assassin’s Creed III
- Assassin’s Creed IV
- Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD
- Blood of the Werewolf
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- Call of Duty Ghosts
- Castle Crashers (original version)
- Counter Strike: GO
- dark souls
- Dark Souls 2
- Darksiders 2
- Daytona USA
- Defense Grid
- Eets: Chowdown
- Final Fight: DblImpact
- Iron Brigade
- Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad
- Jet Set Radio
- Left 4 Dead
- Left 4 Dead 2
- Limbo
- Monopoly Deal
- Mutant Blobs Attack
- Peggle 2
- RUSE
- Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
- Skates 2
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Spelunky
- The Orange Box
- The Raven Episode 1
- Prince of Persia (the 2008 chapter)
Among these there are titles that deserve to be purchased before their removal, with real classics. We mention for example Daytona USA, Jet Set Radio, Left 4 Dead, Limbo, Spelunky and The Orange Box, among those that should not be missed.
