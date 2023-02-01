Microsoft has announced “changes” to the Xbox 360 storewhich determine the 46 games removed from the catalog on February 7, with some of which, after this manoeuvre, they will no longer be available for purchase not even from later consoles like Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

It should be noted that this is a removal concerning the Xbox 360 store, which is the specific one of the console in question and separate from the modern one concerning Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. In some cases, the games that will be removed will still be accessible from the online stores of later consoles, i.e. you will be able to buy again from Xbox One and Xbox Series X|Sas well as from the online store via browser, however there are some that will no longer be accessible because they are absent in subsequent stores.

This is the complete list of games that will be removed from the Xbox 360 store February 7, 2023remembering that in any case, if they have already been purchased previously, they can still be re-downloaded even after their removal:

Aegis Wing

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed IV

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD

Blood of the Werewolf

Blue Dragon

Breakdowns

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Castle Crashers

Cloning Clyde

Counter Strike: GO

dark souls

Darksiders II

DAYTONA USA

Defense Grid

Eets: Chowdown

Far Cry 2

Final Fight: Double Impact

Iron Brigade

Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad

Jet Set Radio

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

LIMBO

Lost Odyssey

Mass Effect 2

MONOPOLY DEALS

Mutant Blobs Attack

N+

Outpost Kaloki X

Peggle 2

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds

Prince of Persia

RUSE

Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.

Skates 2

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Spelunky

SplinterCellConviction

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars KOTOR 2

The Orange Box

The Raven Episode 1

The Witcher 2

Those who have already purchased the games in question you will still be able to download even later. In addition, some of these will still be available through the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S stores. What is then more important is the list of games that will no longer be accessible even from the stores of subsequent consoles, or the following, based on what was compiled on the ResetEra forum, precisely checking their presence or not on the modern store:

Among these there are titles that deserve to be purchased before their removal, with real classics. We mention for example Daytona USA, Jet Set Radio, Left 4 Dead, Limbo, Spelunky and The Orange Box, among those that should not be missed.