“What hasn’t changed is our commitment to preserving the ability to play pre-purchased content on your preferred device, which means we’re committed to support Xbox 360 gameplay for the foreseeable future and that it will still be possible to play and re-download previously purchased content and connect with friends.”

“A lot has changed since the launch of Xbox 360 in 2005. Technology has evolved, gamer expectations have changed, and we are focused on making Xbox Series X|S the best place to play now and in the future,” the post reads. by Microsoft.

Via the official Xbox site, Microsoft announced that will close the digital store Of Xbox 360 on July 29, 2024 after which it will not be possible to purchase new games and DLC through the console.

Backward compatible Xbox 360 games will remain available in the Xbox Series X|S and One stores

It should be noted that the closure will make it impossible to make new purchases directly from Xbox 360. However, it will be possible keep buying Xbox 360 backwards compatible games and DLC via the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S stores.

Also, Microsoft has confirmed that users will be able to continue downloading and playing to their previously purchased Xbox 360 titles even after July 24, 2024. Online functions (if the servers are still active) will also continue to function as usual and it will be possible to keep saves in the cloud.

Microsoft points out that the app Microsoft Movies & TV will no longer work on Xbox 360 on the same date, which means that movies and TV shows purchased through the service will no longer be viewable on Xbox 360 consoles. However, such content will continue to be part of the user’s library and therefore will remain usable on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

It must be said that, although part of the Xbox 360 library will still be available through the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S stores, there are many non-backward compatible games and published only in digital format, which consequently will disappear from the green cross console.