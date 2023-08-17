Microsoft has announced that it will soon close the Marketplaces Of Xbox 360, thus making it impossible to purchase digital titles. The final closure will take place on July 29, 2024but it will not affect the games we currently own that we will be able to use without problems even after that day. It will still be possible to purchase games and additional content until the store closes.

Everyone who owns Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S they will be able to continue to buy the classic titles Xboxes And Xbox 360 thanks to backwards compatibility feature of current platforms.

It didn’t end there. The same day will come the Microsoft Movies & TV application will also stop working on Xbox 360 thus making it impossible to view multimedia content on the platform. The only exception will concern content purchased from the Xbox 360 Storewhich will remain in our media library and will be visible on the platform.

