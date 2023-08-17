













Xbox 360 store will close in July 2024









In principle, you will be able to continue playing your Xbox 360 games on your Xbox 360 console and even through Backward Compatibility. But, you will not be able to acquire new titles from July 2024. Here is what Microsoft reported in this regard:

“On July 29, 2024, Xbox will stop supporting the ability to purchase new games, DLC, and other entertainment content from the Xbox 360 Store on your console and from the Xbox 360 Marketplace (marketplace.xbox.com).”

In other words, you can continue acquiring more titles until July 29, 2023. After they are yours, you will be able to continue playing them even if the store has closed.

However, this implies that the Microsoft Movies & TV app will no longer work on Xbox 360.

Nevertheless, content purchased from Xbox 360 will continue to be available on the console and on newer devices like the One and Series X/S, of course, those titles that have backwards compatibility.

What will happen to the availability of your games on Xbox 360 once the store closes?

Just because the store is closing doesn’t mean you won’t be able to play the games you already own. Even if you deleted a game that you purchased digitally, you’ll still be able to re-download it.

Multiplayer for these games will also continue to be available. Of course, as long as the editor stays compatible with the online servers.

