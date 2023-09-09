Xbox 360 come back with a reply in plastic bricksin 3:4 scale, available in new MEGA Building Set of 1342 pieces and a price of 149.99 dollars, which can be booked exclusively at the American chain Target.
As can be seen in the video Below, this is a really cool and detailed set, with a working light system, replica controller and a copy of Halo 3, just like in the original bundle.
There is also no shortage of Easter eggs for fans of the Microsoft console, but to discover them you have to look at the inside of the replica by removing the side panels. Finally, the set is equipped with a removable hard disk.
A large console
Launched in 2005 at a particularly aggressive price of €299, Xbox 360 arrived on the market a year earlier than PS3 and this margin allowed it to build a very solid user basewhich the Sony console managed to reach and surpass only in the final stages of its life cycle.
It’s a shame that Mattrick’s management at the time wasn’t as far-sighted as PlayStation, which managed to achieve that recovery also and above all thanks to some important investments in the development teams and intellectual properties, which then gave extraordinary results also on PS4 and PS5.
