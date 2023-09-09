Xbox 360 come back with a reply in plastic bricksin 3:4 scale, available in new MEGA Building Set of 1342 pieces and a price of 149.99 dollars, which can be booked exclusively at the American chain Target.

As can be seen in the video Below, this is a really cool and detailed set, with a working light system, replica controller and a copy of Halo 3, just like in the original bundle.

There is also no shortage of Easter eggs for fans of the Microsoft console, but to discover them you have to look at the inside of the replica by removing the side panels. Finally, the set is equipped with a removable hard disk.