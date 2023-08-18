Microsoft has announced the next store closure Of Xbox 360which will take place precisely on July 29, 2024, and with this he specified that only some titles will disappear completely, but according to a survey carried out by VGC the list seems to include over 220 games.
As reported in the past few hours, the Xbox 360 digital store will be closed on July 29, 2024. Although the console itself is now considered a platform belonging to a rather distant past, many of its games are still perfectly enjoyable, therefore the They disappearance it represents damage to players and to the gaming landscape in general.
As specified by Microsoft, all backwards compatibility games however, they will still be downloadable and playable on new consoles, including the Xbox Series X and Series S, as well as there will be no problems playing games in physical format if they fall under the backwards compatibility program.
The problem arises for those games that have only been distributed digitally and are not included in the backwards compatibility list, and these are a significant number. According to VGC, that’s over 220 games, let’s see thelist composed of the site in question:
- 0D Beat Drop
- 10 Frame Bowling
- 1942: Joint Strikes
- 3 Point Contests
- Abyss Odyssey
- Alien Breed Episode 1
- Alien Breed 2: Assault
- Alien Breed 3: Descent
- Alien rage
- Alien Spidy
- Amy
- Ancients of Ooga
- Anne: Extended Edition
- Arkadian Warriors
- Assault Heroes
- Avatar FameStars
- Awesomenauts
- Backbreaker Vengeance
- Bastion
- Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate
- Batman: The Telltale Series
- Battle Academy
- Battlezones
- Bejeweled Blitz Live
- Bionic Commando: Rearmed
- Black Knight Sword
- Blade Kitten
- Blazing Birds
- Bloody Good Time
- The Bluecoats: North vs. South
- Bomberman Live
- Boogie Bunnies
- Boxing fight
- The Bridge
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubble Bobble Neo!
- Burnout Crash!
- Call of Duty Classic
- Capsized
- CellFactor: Psychokinetic Wars
- Charlie Murder
- Child of Light
- Choplifter HD
- Cloudberry Kingdom
- Cobalt
- Constant C
- Contrast
- Crazy Machines Elements
- CrazyMouse
- Crimson Alliance
- Crimson Dragon
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- Darts vs Zombies
- Deadliest Warrior: Battlegrounds
- Deadlight
- Death Tank
- Deep Black: Episode 1
- Defenders of Ardania
- Defense Technique
- Destination: Arcade
- Diabolical Pitch
- The Dishwasher
- The Dishwasher: VS
- Dogfight 1942
- Dollar Dash
- Doritos Dash of Destruction
- Double Dragon II
- Duke Nukem 3D
- Dungeon Defenders
- Dungeons & Dragons: Daggerdale
- Dust: An Elysian Tail
- Dustforce
- Here is the Dolphin
- Exit
- Exit 2
- The Fancy Pants Adventures
- Fatal Fury Special
- Fez
- Field Goal Contest
- Final Exam
- Fire Pro Wrestling
- Fireburst
- Freefall Racers
- Frogger: Hyper Arcade Edition
- Frozen Free Fall: Snowball Fight
- Fruit Ninja Kinect
- Full House Poker
- Fusion: Genesis
- Gel
- Geon
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Gotham City Impostors
- Guilty Gear XX ACore Plus
- Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded
- Happy Tree Friends: False Alarm
- Haunt (Kinect)
- Hell Yeah! Wrath of the Dead Rabbit
- Hexodius
- Home Run Stars (Kinect)
- How to Survive
- Hunter’s Trophy 2: America
- Hunter’s Trophy 2: Australia
- Hybrids
- Ion Assault
- Jam Live Music Arcade
- Kinect Party – Base Game (Kinect)
- Kinect Sports Gems (Kinect)
- Leedmees (Kinect)
- Life is Strange
- LocoCycle
- Lucidity
- Magic 2015
- Mark of the Ninja
- Marvel Puzzle Quest
- Masquerade
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Meteos Wars
- MicroBot
- Mighty No 9
- Minecraft: Xbox 360 Edition
- Minesweeper Flags
- Mini Ninjas Adventures (Kinect)
- Mortal Kombat Arcade
- Naughty Bear: Panic in Paradise
- NCAA Basketball: March Madness Edition
- Panzer General
- The Path of Go
- Penalty Saver (Kinect)
- Penny Arcade (Episode 1)
- Penny Arcade (Episode 2)
- Pinball FX2
- Ping Pong (Kinect)
- Prison Architect: Xbox 360 Edition
- Prize Driver (Kinect)
- Arcade puzzles
- Jigsaw Bobble Live
- Puzzle Chronicles
- RBI Baseball 14
- Rainbow Islands: Towering Adventure!
- The Raven
- Raystorm HD
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- Reaction Rally (Kinect)
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles
- Rekoil: Liberator
- Renegade Ops
- Rez HD
- Risk
- Risk: Urban Assault
- Rocket Riot
- RocketBowl
- Rotastic
- Rush’n Attack
- Rush’n Attack: Ex-Patriot
- Sanctum 2
- Scene It? Movie Night
- Schizoid
- Sea Life Safaris
- Sega Vintage Collection: Toe Jam & Earl
- Ski Race (Kinect)
- Skulls of the Shogun
- South Park: Let’s Go Tower Defense Play!
- South Park: Tenorman’s Revenge
- Space Channel 5 Part 2
- Space Invaders Extreme
- Spare Parts
- Spyglass Board Games
- Star Raiders
- State of Decay
- Storm
- Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting
- Street Fighter III: Online Edition
- striders
- Special Forces Team X
- Super Time Force
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Siberia 2
- Takedowns: Red Saber
- Tales from the Borderlands
- Storm
- Terraria: Xbox 360 Edition
- Things on Wheels
- TiQal
- TNT Racers
- TotemBall
- Track & Field
- Trials Fusion
- Trivial Pursuit Live
- Tron
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- vessel
- Vigilante 8 Arcade
- Voodoo Says
- War World
- Warlords (2008 release)
- Warp
- Watchmen
- Watchman Part 2
- Way of the Dogg
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
- Wiki: Fable of Souls
- Wing Commander Arena
- Wits & Wagers
- The Wolf Among Us
- Worms
- Worms 2: Armageddon
- Worms Revolution
- Worms: Ultimate Mayhem
- Wreckateer (Kinect)
- Wrecked: Revenge Revisited
- xevious
- Yar’s Revenge
- Yie Ar King-Fu
- Yo-Ho Kablammo
- Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s Decade Duels Plus
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Millennium Duels
- time 2
- Zeno Clash EU
- zeno clash 2
- Zombie Driver HD
- Zombie Wranglers
Beyond the inconvenience for users who may be interested in the games in question, the matter only reiterates the problem fundamental that the gaming industry seems to have with the preservation of video games.
