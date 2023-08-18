Microsoft has announced the next store closure Of Xbox 360which will take place precisely on July 29, 2024, and with this he specified that only some titles will disappear completely, but according to a survey carried out by VGC the list seems to include over 220 games.

As reported in the past few hours, the Xbox 360 digital store will be closed on July 29, 2024. Although the console itself is now considered a platform belonging to a rather distant past, many of its games are still perfectly enjoyable, therefore the They disappearance it represents damage to players and to the gaming landscape in general.

As specified by Microsoft, all backwards compatibility games however, they will still be downloadable and playable on new consoles, including the Xbox Series X and Series S, as well as there will be no problems playing games in physical format if they fall under the backwards compatibility program.

The problem arises for those games that have only been distributed digitally and are not included in the backwards compatibility list, and these are a significant number. According to VGC, that’s over 220 games, let’s see thelist composed of the site in question:

0D Beat Drop

10 Frame Bowling

1942: Joint Strikes

3 Point Contests

Abyss Odyssey

Alien Breed Episode 1

Alien Breed 2: Assault

Alien Breed 3: Descent

Alien rage

Alien Spidy

Amy

Ancients of Ooga

Anne: Extended Edition

Arkadian Warriors

Assault Heroes

Avatar FameStars

Awesomenauts

Backbreaker Vengeance

Bastion

Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate

Batman: The Telltale Series

Battle Academy

Battlezones

Bejeweled Blitz Live

Bionic Commando: Rearmed

Black Knight Sword

Blade Kitten

Blazing Birds

Bloody Good Time

The Bluecoats: North vs. South

Bomberman Live

Boogie Bunnies

Boxing fight

The Bridge

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bubble Bobble Neo!

Burnout Crash!

Call of Duty Classic

Capsized

CellFactor: Psychokinetic Wars

Charlie Murder

Child of Light

Choplifter HD

Cloudberry Kingdom

Cobalt

Constant C

Contrast

Crazy Machines Elements

CrazyMouse

Crimson Alliance

Crimson Dragon

Darkstalkers Resurrection

Darts vs Zombies

Deadliest Warrior: Battlegrounds

Deadlight

Death Tank

Deep Black: Episode 1

Defenders of Ardania

Defense Technique

Destination: Arcade

Diabolical Pitch

The Dishwasher

The Dishwasher: VS

Dogfight 1942

Dollar Dash

Doritos Dash of Destruction

Double Dragon II

Duke Nukem 3D

Dungeon Defenders

Dungeons & Dragons: Daggerdale

Dust: An Elysian Tail

Dustforce

Here is the Dolphin

Exit

Exit 2

The Fancy Pants Adventures

Fatal Fury Special

Fez

Field Goal Contest

Final Exam

Fire Pro Wrestling

Fireburst

Freefall Racers

Frogger: Hyper Arcade Edition

Frozen Free Fall: Snowball Fight

Fruit Ninja Kinect

Full House Poker

Fusion: Genesis

Gel

Geon

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Goosebumps: The Game

Gotham City Impostors

Guilty Gear XX ACore Plus

Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded

Happy Tree Friends: False Alarm

Haunt (Kinect)

Hell Yeah! Wrath of the Dead Rabbit

Hexodius

Home Run Stars (Kinect)

How to Survive

Hunter’s Trophy 2: America

Hunter’s Trophy 2: Australia

Hybrids

Ion Assault

Jam Live Music Arcade

Kinect Party – Base Game (Kinect)

Kinect Sports Gems (Kinect)

Leedmees (Kinect)

Life is Strange

LocoCycle

Lucidity

Magic 2015

Mark of the Ninja

Marvel Puzzle Quest

Masquerade

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Meteos Wars

MicroBot

Mighty No 9

Minecraft: Xbox 360 Edition

Minesweeper Flags

Mini Ninjas Adventures (Kinect)

Mortal Kombat Arcade

Naughty Bear: Panic in Paradise

NCAA Basketball: March Madness Edition

Panzer General

The Path of Go

Penalty Saver (Kinect)

Penny Arcade (Episode 1)

Penny Arcade (Episode 2)

Pinball FX2

Ping Pong (Kinect)

Prison Architect: Xbox 360 Edition

Prize Driver (Kinect)

Arcade puzzles

Jigsaw Bobble Live

Puzzle Chronicles

RBI Baseball 14

Rainbow Islands: Towering Adventure!

The Raven

Raystorm HD

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Reaction Rally (Kinect)

Red Johnson’s Chronicles

Rekoil: Liberator

Renegade Ops

Rez HD

Risk

Risk: Urban Assault

Rocket Riot

RocketBowl

Rotastic

Rush’n Attack

Rush’n Attack: Ex-Patriot

Sanctum 2

Scene It? Movie Night

Schizoid

Sea Life Safaris

Sega Vintage Collection: Toe Jam & Earl

Ski Race (Kinect)

Skulls of the Shogun

South Park: Let’s Go Tower Defense Play!

South Park: Tenorman’s Revenge

Space Channel 5 Part 2

Space Invaders Extreme

Spare Parts

Spyglass Board Games

Star Raiders

State of Decay

Storm

Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting

Street Fighter III: Online Edition

striders

Special Forces Team X

Super Time Force

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Siberia 2

Takedowns: Red Saber

Tales from the Borderlands

Storm

Terraria: Xbox 360 Edition

Things on Wheels

TiQal

TNT Racers

TotemBall

Track & Field

Trials Fusion

Trivial Pursuit Live

Tron

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

vessel

Vigilante 8 Arcade

Voodoo Says

War World

Warlords (2008 release)

Warp

Watchmen

Watchman Part 2

Way of the Dogg

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Wiki: Fable of Souls

Wing Commander Arena

Wits & Wagers

The Wolf Among Us

Worms

Worms 2: Armageddon

Worms Revolution

Worms: Ultimate Mayhem

Wreckateer (Kinect)

Wrecked: Revenge Revisited

xevious

Yar’s Revenge

Yie Ar King-Fu

Yo-Ho Kablammo

Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s Decade Duels Plus

Yu-Gi-Oh! Millennium Duels

time 2

Zeno Clash EU

zeno clash 2

Zombie Driver HD

Zombie Wranglers

Beyond the inconvenience for users who may be interested in the games in question, the matter only reiterates the problem fundamental that the gaming industry seems to have with the preservation of video games.