Recently, an article was published on the official Microsoft support site stating that the Xbox 360 digital store would be closed soon. However, Microsoft has clarified that the article was published for mistake.

“We will be closing the Xbox 360 marketplace over the next year,” it read, “so we encourage you to purchase any Xbox 360 games or DLCs by May 2023.” Speaking to IGN USA though, a Microsoft spokesperson not only stated that the article was published in error, but also confirmed that the Xbox 360 digital store will not be closed in May 2023.

Specifically, the spokesman said: “This message was published in error and we can confirm that the Xbox 360 marketplace will not close in May 2023. However, please note that starting February 7, 2023, a limited series of games, add-ons and game content will no longer be available for purchase in select markets through the Xbox 360 store.

The last part of the spokesman’s message refers to more than 40 games, including Dark Souls, The Witcher 2, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood and more, which will be removed from the Xbox 360 digital store.

Of course, the number of Xbox 360 gamers still buying games on the console won’t be huge, but still that small group of enthusiasts can rejoice in the fact that they can continue to buy video games digitally. Even if the marketplace is closed, in any case, it should still be possible to download the games already purchased.