The site Delisted Games has therefore created a list of games that can no longer be obtained, as they do not exist in physical format and are not for sale on other platforms.

On July 29, 2024, Microsoft will disable the ability to purchase games on Xbox 360 Marketplace . Many of these games will remain available on other platforms, but some will not be accessible in any way, therefore going lost forever . Precisely we are talking about 47 games .

Aegis Wing is a special case

Aegis Wing

Aegis Wing is probably the game that catches the eye the most, as it is a special case from several points of view. It's technically a first-party game for Xbox, developed by three people as part of an internal Microsoft internship program and published on Xbox Live Arcade with assistance from Carbonated Games. The game is free on the Xbox 360 Marketplace and backwards compatible with modern Xbox consoles, but you can't purchase it on the current store. You can only get it by digging into the old Marketplace and adding it to your account.

Finally, we would like to point out that no other game on the list is backwards compatible. Probably the only way to access these games in the future will be through piracy.