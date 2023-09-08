Microsoft has announced a new and special collaboration that aims to relaunch Xbox 360but in a different way than one might expect: it is in fact a model to buildwhich is part of the Mega Blocks line.

The new Xbox 360 by Mega Blocks it seems to be an exclusive of the American chain Target, so it is not clear whether it will be made available officially in our area as well, but it is still a very interesting object that could delight nostalgics.

The collector’s item is expected to arrive on October 8, 2023 and it is a 3:4 scale model that represents the original Xbox 360 model, complete with a controller and Halo 3 box.