Microsoft has announced a new and special collaboration that aims to relaunch Xbox 360but in a different way than one might expect: it is in fact a model to buildwhich is part of the Mega Blocks line.
The new Xbox 360 by Mega Blocks it seems to be an exclusive of the American chain Target, so it is not clear whether it will be made available officially in our area as well, but it is still a very interesting object that could delight nostalgics.
The collector’s item is expected to arrive on October 8, 2023 and it is a 3:4 scale model that represents the original Xbox 360 model, complete with a controller and Halo 3 box.
A faithful reproduction, inside and out
The particularly impressive thing is then the inside of the “console”: by opening the side panel it is in fact possible to see how even the internal hardware has been reproduced in a remarkable way, albeit with some obvious modifications.
Even the packaging precisely reproduces the original one of the Microsoft console, demonstrating how the nostalgia operation was carried out with considerable attention and care by Mega Blocks and Microsoft. We are waiting to understand if the set can also be purchased outside the USA and Target in particular, with the price expected $149.99.
