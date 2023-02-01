Microsoft announced the removal of 47 titles from the Marketplaces Of Xbox 360 starting next February 7th. Among these we find exclusives that have made the history of the console such as Blue Dragon And Lost Odysseyas well as Jet Set Radio, dark souls and many more. However, removal from the 360 Marketplace will not remove you from the 360 store Xbox One and Xbox Series X|Sprovided the titles are compatible and available on the latest digital store.
If you have already purchased these titles, they will still be available in your library for download (at least, for now). Here is the complete list of titles in question.
- Aegis Wing
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
- Assassin’s Creed III
- Assassin’s Creed IV
- Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD
- Blood of the Werewolf
- Blue Dragon
- Breakdowns
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- Call of Duty: Ghosts
- Castle Crashers
- Cloning Clyde
- Counter Strike: GO
- dark souls
- Darksiders II
- DAYTONA USA
- Defense Grid
- Eets: Chowdown
- Far Cry 2
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Iron Brigade
- Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad
- Jet Set Radio
- Left 4 Dead
- Left 4 Dead 2
- LIMBO
- Lost Odyssey
- Mass Effect 2
- MONOPOLY DEALS
- Mutant Blobs Attack
- N+
- Outpost Kaloki X
- Peggle 2
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
- Prince of Persia
- RUSE
- Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
- Skates 2
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Spelunky
- SplinterCellConviction
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars KOTOR 2
- The Orange Box
- The Raven Episode 1
- The Witcher 2
Source: Microsoft Street Gematsu
