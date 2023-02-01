Microsoft announced the removal of 47 titles from the Marketplaces Of Xbox 360 starting next February 7th. Among these we find exclusives that have made the history of the console such as Blue Dragon And Lost Odysseyas well as Jet Set Radio, dark souls and many more. However, removal from the 360 ​​Marketplace will not remove you from the 360 ​​store Xbox One and Xbox Series X|Sprovided the titles are compatible and available on the latest digital store.

If you have already purchased these titles, they will still be available in your library for download (at least, for now). Here is the complete list of titles in question.

Aegis Wing

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed IV

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD

Blood of the Werewolf

Blue Dragon

Breakdowns

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Castle Crashers

Cloning Clyde

Counter Strike: GO

dark souls

Darksiders II

DAYTONA USA

Defense Grid

Eets: Chowdown

Far Cry 2

Final Fight: Double Impact

Iron Brigade

Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad

Jet Set Radio

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

LIMBO

Lost Odyssey

Mass Effect 2

MONOPOLY DEALS

Mutant Blobs Attack

N+

Outpost Kaloki X

Peggle 2

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds

Prince of Persia

RUSE

Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.

Skates 2

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Spelunky

SplinterCellConviction

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars KOTOR 2

The Orange Box

The Raven Episode 1

The Witcher 2

Source: Microsoft Street Gematsu