Subscribers to Xbox Live Gold can currently access others 3 free games on the store, apparently as a bonus for those who have the subscription in question in addition to the Games with Gold already announced, although it is not clear whether this is an error or an initiative not yet officially presented by Microsoft: it is Braid, Cloning Clyde and Joe Danger 2.

You can find the three free games at the following links on the Xbox Store:

All three games are currently downloadable for free by those who have an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and are therefore added to the two Games with Gold of May 2022 that are available from today, namely Yoku’s Island Express and Hydro Thunder Hurricane .

These are decidedly dated titles, but they are still a lot interesting in case they have not already been played: Braid is in all respects a design masterpiece, being a platform with puzzle elements that also hides a particular cryptic narrative, a work that has brought Jonathan Blow to the limelight.

Cloning Clyde is a rather classic side-scrolling platformer, also with puzzle-style elements and Joe Danger 2: The Movie can also be considered a sort of puzzle platformer focused on the protagonist’s incredible stunts aboard various vehicles, intent on carry out increasingly spectacular and difficult scenes.